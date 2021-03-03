Finding Anamika, Meenakshi Sundareshwar, Ajeeb Daastaans; Karan Johar Announces An Exciting Lineup Of Projects

Karan Johar recently dropped a pleasant surprise for his fans by announcing five new projects under Dharmatic Entertainment, the digital arm of Dharma Productions which will premier on Netflix. This includes Madhuri Dixit's much awaited OTT debut Finding Anamika, Abhimanyu Dasani-Sanya Malhotra's Meenakshi Sundareshwar among others.

The filmmaker took to his Instagram page and shared, "It's a big day for #TeamDharmatic! We're super excited to announce 5 new projects under the @dharmaticent banner, coming soon on @netflix_in! #FindingAnamika #AjeebDaastaans #MeenakshiSundareshwar #SearchingForSheela #FabulousLivesOfBollywoodWives."

See his post.

Speaking about the fiction category, Ajeeb Daastaan is a Netflix anthology which has Shashank

Khaitan, Raj Mehta, Neeraj Ghaywan and Kayoze Irani teaming up to explore complex human emotions in these wicked and twisted short films. The star cast includes Jaideep Ahlawat and Fatima

Sana Shaikh (Majnu), Nushhratt Bharuccha and Abhishek Banerjee (Khilauna), Konkona Sen Sharma and Aditi Rao Hydari (Geeli Pucchi), Shefali Shah and Manav Kaul (Geeli Pucchi).

Abhimanyu Dassani-Sanya Malhotra starrer Meenakshi Sundareshwar set in Madurai, explores young romance which begins where most love stories end. The film is helmed by debutant Vivek Soni.

Finally, after making our hearts go dhak-dhak with her performances on the big screen, Madhuri Dixit is set to foray in the digital space with Finding Anamika. Directed by Bejoy Nambiar and Karishma Kohli, the intriguing family drama promises to present the actress in a never-seen before avatar.

Searching For Sheela and the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives are the two releases in the non-fiction space.

Searching for Sheela has Maa Anand Sheela, former close aide of Osho return to her home country after 35 years away and the release of the Netflix documentary series Wild, Wild Country. This documentary explores whether she returns as a conquering pop culture icon or a 'criminal' still up for scrutiny.

On the other hand, the second season of The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives promises more drama, even more glamour and some surprising new twists.

The release dates of these five projects are yet to be announced.

ALSO READ: Madhuri Dixit To Debut On OTT With Karan Johar's Family Drama

ALSO READ: Karan Johar Announces Netflix Film Meenakshi Sundareshwar With Abhimanyu Dassani And Sanya Malhotra