FIR Registered Against T-Series Head Bhushan Kumar In Alleged Rape Case

Bhushan Kumar, managing director of T-Series company has been accused of rape by a 30-year-old woman. An FIR has been registered against Kumar at DN Nagar police station in Mumbai. The police probe is underway and no arrests have been made yet.

As per reports, the victim in her complaint has alleged that she was abused by Bhushan Kumar for nearly three years, from 2017 to August 2020 under the pretext of giving her a job in one of his upcoming projects.

Bhushan Kumar Announces Biopic On Late Choreographer Saroj Khan

An ANI tweet read, "Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police."

Mumbai | Case registered u/s 376 IPC against Bhushan Kumar, managing director, T-Series, at DN Nagar Police station on allegations of rape with a 30-year-old woman on the pretext of engaging her for a project at the company. Probe underway, no arrests made till now: Police — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

According to a report in Zee News, sources told the news agency that the woman has alleged that she was taken to different places and abused, and that the accused had threatened to make her photos and videos viral.

Bhushan Kumar Brings Nikki Tamboli And Millind Gaba Together For The Party Song 'Shanti'!

This is not the first time when Bhushan Kumar has grabbed headlines for the wrong reasons. Back in 2018 when the #MeToo movement took the entertainment industry by storm, Kumar was accused of sexual harassment by an anonymous Twitter user.