Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha Admitted In ICU; Subhash Ghai Prays For His Speedy Recovery

Pradeep Guha who bankrolled Hrithik Roshan-Karisma Kapoor's Fiza, has been diagnosed with liver cancer and is critically ill. He is currently in the ICU at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital In Mumbai.

As per reports, Guha's family issued a statement that read, "He was diagnosed with advanced liver cancer ( Stage 4 ) three weeks ago and has been under the treatment of the best specialists in Mumbai, who have also consulted with counterparts in Sloan Kettering, New York."

The statement further read, "Unfortunately, the aggressive nature of the disease has led to rapid deterioration in his condition. The next 48-72 hours are critical. He has been put on the ventilator early this morning and is in ICU in Kokilaben Ambani Hospital."

Subhash Ghai Catches Up With Tiger Shroff; Says 'Looking Forward To Make A Great Motion Picture Together'

Filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his Twitter handle to wish him a speedy recovery. He tweeted, "My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA. film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media n entertainment world. we all @Whistling_Woods pray 4 his early recovery at kokilaben hospital icu as now."

Dilip Kumar Never Endorsed Any Advertisement In His Life Except One; Subhash Ghai Shares A Rare Trivia

Read his tweet.

My heart goes all out to pray for our finest friend #PRADEEP GUHA ⁦@guhapradeep⁩ film producer marketing genius who groomed many top talent in media n entertainment world. we all ⁦@Whistling_Woods⁩ pray 4 his early recovery at ⁦kokilaben hospital icu as now. 🙏🏽🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/oFFn8c4uxt — Subhash Ghai (@SubhashGhai1) August 20, 2021

Pradeep Guha currently is the managing director of 9XM.