Fiza Producer Pradeep Guha Passes Away, Subhash Ghai And Manoj Bajpayee Pay Tribute

The producer of the Hrithik Roshan and Karisma Kapoor starrer Fiza and the former President of The Times Of India, Pradeep Guha passed away today (August 21). Guha had been diagnosed with liver cancer and was critically ill. He was currently in the ICU at Kokilaben Ambani Hospital In Mumbai.

According to a news report in ETimes, Pradeep Guha was being treated by the best doctors in Mumbai and specialists from New York. However, his condition deteriorated despite best efforts within the next 48 to 72 hours. Guha was currently the MD of 9X Media. He is now survived by his wife Papia and son Sanket.

Pradeep Guha's close friend and veteran filmmaker Subhash Ghai took to his social media handle to mourn his loss. The Pardes director stated, "Goodbye my friend #Pradeep Guha. I will always be indebted for your genuine love n support to I needed n we all ⁦

@Whistling_Woods international 4 your enriched guidance as a director on board since its birth. U were the makers of many in our industry thumbs up. RIP MY FRIEND."

The Family Man actor Manoj Bajpayee also shared his tribute for the late Pradeep Guha. The actor stated, "Deeply shocked and saddened to hear about my friend @guhapradeep's passing away !! May you rest in peace Pradeep."

Singer Adnan Sami hailed Pradeep Guha as the 'Media Legend' in his tribute. The 'Tera Chehra' singer stated, "Extremely saddened to learn that Media Legend Pradeep Guha has passed away! He was an incredible person & a genius at marketing! I have many fond memories with him starting from the time when he was Editor of 'Bombay Times' 20 years ago! May he rest in peace."

Filmibeat mourns the loss of Pradeep Guha and offers its condolences to his family.