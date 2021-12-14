Food & Lifestyle Blogger Bhavya Narang Is A Magician And The Way Of Her Blogging Is Her Magic Pencil

Today's generation always finds a different way to establish themselves. Everyone tries to follow their own will and create a different way to introduce themselves to the society. In this time, social media has spread it's magic throughout the whole world. Now, we are all used to listening to the trendy word - social media influencer.

Bhavya Narang is one of those influencers who always provide perfect influencing posts, videos and blogs. Like us, she always wanted to be an Influencer. She is a food and a lifestyle blogger & a social media influencer. We all know her name and her work. But many of us don't know her journey from an ordinary girl to a social influencer.

Bhavya Narang has been a part of the blogger community for years. In her blog, not only has she mastered the art of tracking down new restaurants the city has to offer, she also has mastered the art of presenting the foods she eats.

Her feed is full of travel, food, life & couple goals. Her life is full of excitement and her profiles on social media will leave you in awe. It just seems like a lifestyle like 'Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara!'

The Glamorous Diva, Bhavya Narang proves that only by following your passion and working hard, you can get success. Her effort and way of exploring is mind-blowing. She has set an instance that the whole lot is viable when you have zeal and ardor in you. Bhavya passionately started reviewing food and posting pictures and captions on social media and is now a big motivation for a lot of youngsters.

Anyone could spend hours looking through her appetizing feed. Earlier, blogging was not a trendy and popular thing. When she started her journey there were just a few bloggers. But she never looked back. She has unwrapped the way of food blogging towards numerous youth.

Her food blog represents a complicated interweaving of "foodie" and connoisseur hobbies in cooking with the ones of blog writing and photography. Her feed is so colourful and all the pictures posted are clicked by her own self.

At first, she started writing food and restaurant reviews. Her way of detailed writing on her social media platforms attracts many people. When she completes a number of blogs, there are a lot of people who love to know more about her and which makes her too popular, making her to become a successful social media influencer.

She was ranked No. 1 in food review posts on the Zomato leaderboard in Delhi and NCR. This success of hers inspired a lot of budding bloggers.

Bhavya Narang has established herself as one of the best young entrepreneurs. Apart from being a wonderful Social influencer, she also founded an excellent event management company named 'Plan-It-Events'. They plan every event with style, pomp and gaiety.

In 2015, she started blogging. She writes blogs on different topics such as food, travel, and lifestyle, which acts like an addiction for many people. Her fans and followers are inspired by these.

She observes life in a different way which is why she is quite famous. Bhavya Narang's extraordinary art of living has made her one of the best social influencers and a trendsetter in the industry.

She has quite a huge fan base on social media platforms. Not only in India, she has a huge fan base worldwide.

She has been Featured in more than 60 countrywide newspapers and magazines like Femina, Delhi Times, HT City, Navbharat Times, Gurgaon instances, and greater. She has collaborated with more than 1500 brands and reviewed more than 1100 outlets, restaurants and clubs in Delhi, NCR and around in the last 6 years. Her feed is classy and heavenly packed with drool worthy and delightful pictures.

On November 30, 2020, she tied the knot with her long-term beau Nitish Sharma. It became the much-mentioned and talked about couple blogger wedding ceremony of the year and was featured in many newspapers and magazines.

They celebrated all the wedding rituals and ceremonies following all the COVID-19 protocols.

Not only does Bhavya Narang provide us with beautiful and detailed pictures in her blog, she is quite helpful on suggesting places to visit and restaurants to try in real life also. She is very helpful and down to earth.

Due to her amazing behaviour, she is showered with lots of love and blessings from her followers on reel and in real life.

All in all, she is a magician and the way of her blogging is her magic pencil. Click here to check out her Instagram if you want to drool over some of her favourite spots to eat at and travel to.