Forensic First Look: Vikrant Massey And Radhika Apte To Star In Hindi Remake Of Tovino Thomas' Malayalam Film

Sometime back it was announced that Tovino Thomas' psychological thriller Forensic is all set to get a Hindi remake. Now, the makers have revealed that Vikrant Massey and Radhika Apte will be spearheading this remake of the Malayalam superhit movie. The film will be helmed by Vishal Furia and bankrolled by Deepak Mukut, Mansi Bagla and Varun Bagla.

Vikrant Massey took to his Instagram page to reveal the motion poster of Forensic and captioned it as, "Ab naa bachega koi bhi unsolved case, #Forensic karega reveal har criminal ka face... Thrilled to announce my next project #Forensic with a super talented team. Another association with @furia_vishal and powerhouse performer @radhikaofficial Producers @minifilmsofficial @sohamrockstrent @deepakmukut @immansibagla @varun.bagla It's amazing how seamlessly @immansibagla you have made this union possible! Thank You for this opportunity. Really looking forward to collaborating with you. Let's take this to the next level!"

Have a look at his post.

The poster of Forensic with all things sleuth. A mesh of mystery, fingerprints, blood stains, magnifying glass, a lifeless body and a microscope. What sticks out is the fluorescence of the finger print that comes with the promise of a gritty thriller.

Radhika Apte To Play A Lawyer In The Hrithik Roshan & Saif Ali Khan Starrer Vikram Vedha Remake?

Director Vishal Furia shared in an official statement, "Forensic explores the advanced science of crime scene investigation that expedites the process of finding the criminal. Having said so, I want to tell this science in an entertaining and thrilling way. Vikrant and Radhika are believable actors and together we would want to convey to the audiences that this science is available for everyone to help them if they are the victims of a crime. The producers Mansi and Varun Bagla and Deepak Mukut don't want to leave any stone unturned in the process of telling this exciting story and helping the story to reach one and all."

Mansi Bagla, of Mini Films said, "I wanted the best and did not want to compromise on any aspect, I am glad we have the best team in place now. This is a very unique film where we have given a lot of attention to the script by involving real forensic officers and have put together a very sincere team of professionals. The audience will be delighted to see Vikrant & Radhika together for the first time on screen."

Talking about the show runners and his role, Vikrant Massey shared, "Mansi and Vishal make a fabulous Producer- Director duo. I have worked with Vishal earlier, and there is a comfort level and with Mansi everything fell in place seamlessly. The entire team is brimming with positive energy and I'm really excited. What I like about Mansi is that she is passionate about films, very professional and to the point. I was astonished to see the level of detailing with which my character has been sketched. The producers and the director are very professional, organised and their preparations for the film have impressed me."

Varun Bagla added, "Hindi cinema has seen many films on police officers, army personnel's, RAW agents but we have never seen films on forensic officers, who play such an important and pivotal role in solving any crime scene investigation."

14 Phere Movie Review: Vikrant-Kriti's Tale Of Two Weddings Loses Its 'Chamak' Due To Weak Climax

Talking about Forensic, the Tovino Thomas-Mamta Mohandas starrer revolves around a pair of officers who navigates clues from the past, false leads and a ticking clock to nab a serial killer who targets young girls. The film was appreciated by the critics and audience alike.