Former Model Accuses Jackky Bhagnani And 8 Others Of Rape And Molestation; FIR Filed

A Mumbai-based songwriter and former model has accused nine members of the Hindi film industry of rape and molestation. Reportedly, actor-producer Jackky Bhagnani’s name features among the nine people.

A mid-day report states that Bollywood photographer Colston Julian, founder of talent management company Kwan Entertainment Anirban Blah, and Krishan Kumar of T-series are also among the accused named in the FIR. The others named in the complaint are Nikhil Kamat, Sheel Gupta, Ajit Thakur, Gurujyot Singh and Vishnu Wardhan Induri.

The complainant filed an FIR at the Bandra police station and has claimed that the incidents of alleged sexual harassment have taken place since 2015. She told mid-day, “Police have registered an FIR after so many days of submitting my complaint letter against the high-profile people, but none of them have been arrested yet,” the woman told mid-day.”

For the unversed, the model had complained to the police about the men a month ago and had reportedly approached Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Zone 10, Dr Maheshwar Reddy on May 10. She then recorded her statement on May 18 and the matter was forwarded to Zone 9 DCP office in Bandra. One offence u/s 376, 354 IPC is registered on 26 May at Bandra police station on the complaint of a 28-year-old lady against 9 accused.

The model has reportedly alleged that actor Jackky Bhagnani molested her in Bandra while Nikhil Kamat assaulted her at a five-star hotel in Santa Cruz. She has also alleged that Colston Julian raped her between 2014 and 2018 in the pretext of getting a big chance in modelling.

A senior IPS office from the Mumbai Police told News 18, “We are investigating the case. We will definitely question the accused soon. We have booked them all under sections 378 (N), 354 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC)."