Freddy Daruwala Clears The Air About Hostage Situation At Varanasi Hotel; 'Hostage Is A Very Strong Statement'

Recently it was reported that Freddy Daruwala and the team of his upcoming film Guddu Ki Girlfriend were held hostage at a hotel in Varanasi where they were placed by the movie's producers over non-payment of dues. Apparently, the film's producer Illyas Guddu had claimed he had run out of funds.

Now Freddy has finally opened up on this incident while speaking to Hindustan Times. He told the daily that 'hostage' is a very strong statement and it wasn't like the hotel had a terrorist situation.

The tabloid quoted him as saying, "Hostage is a very strong statement. It was not like the hotel had a terrorist situation. I wouldn't call it a hostage situation. In film projects, sometimes there are payment issues, dates may get up and down (schedules get modified). If the producer is new, he doesn't have the same credibility as a reputed producer or (well-known) production house."

He went on to reveal that the hotel authorities requested the cast and crew not to check out of the hotel until everything was sorted.

"It was a request. They didn't say, 'Hamari bandook ke saamne se agar hilne ki koshish ki toh goli se bhoon dunga'. Everything gets settled with time," the Holiday actor said adding that he still went ahead and checked out from the hotel.

Freddy continued, "They requested me to not. They said, 'Sir, agar nahin karo toh achha hai.' But I did because woh log rok nahi sakte. They are not criminals. But yes, little bit of things did happen in those three-four hours. I don't know if the rest of the crew were released or something like that."

Earlier, senior actor Sukesh Anand, who also plays a pivotal role in the film called the experience as 'harrowing' and said that he won't resume shooting for the film.