Freddy Daruwala Had Rejected Salman Khan's Race 3 Initially; Says He Did Not Even Pay Attention To Narration

There are many people out there who believe that luck counts in Bollywood and actor Freddy Daruwala is one of them. He had played an antagonist in Remo D'Souza's Race 3 which also starred Salman Khan, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Daisy Shah in the lead roles. In his recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Freddy revealed that initially, he had turned down Race 3, but he feels that he was destined to do the film.

Here's Why Freddy Daruwala's Father Wasn't Hospitalised Despite Being Tested COVID-19 Positive!

He told Times Of India, "When I was offered Race 3, I was told that it would be a small role and so it didn't interest me. I didn't even pay attention to the narration and turned it down. It was then that the casting director Mukesh Chhabra informed me that I would be pitted opposite Salman in the film. I was also told by the film's producer Ramesh Taurani that since I am the main villain I'll also get a poster. So you see, this film was meant to be mine. Even after turning it down, it came to me."

Freddy also revealed that he had auditioned for Commando: A One Man Army, but didn't get the part. However, seeing that audition, the same team approached him for Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday.

In the same interview, Freddy revealed that he gets heartbroken when he loses out on roles.

Krystle D'Souza Is IRKED With Her Link-up Reports With Race 3's Freddy Daruwala; Demands An Apology!

"I was angling for the role of the main villain in Force 2 (2016), but at the time the makers were keen on having Imran Khan as the baddie. He turned down the part at the last minute. When the team tried to reach out to me for the role, I had already taken off to the US, assuming that the role had gone to someone else. I felt devastated for losing out on that role," revealed the Commando 2 actor.