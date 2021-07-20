Freddy Daruwala On Playing A Quintessential Bollywood Hero: It Was Good To Be Surrounded By Three Pretty Women

Model-turn-actor Freddy Daruwala made his Bollywood debut with Akshay Kumar-starrer Holiday in 2014. However despite his good looks, the actor soon associated with negative roles in films like Salman Khan's 2018 film Race 3. Now, Freddy is all set to play a quintessential Bollywood hero for the first time in his upcoming film titled The Incomplete Man.

Spilling the beans on his role, Freddy told ETimes, "I am looking forward to this project, The Incomplete Man, which is a psychological thriller, a genre I haven't explored before. It is about a juvenile killer who grows up to be a psycho, while I am the good looking quintessential hero who comes and saves everyone. I enjoyed being a part of this film and hope that more such roles come my way."

In this film, Freddy is paired opposite not one but three leading ladies including Warina Hussain of Loveyatri fame.

Speaking about the same, the actor told the tabloid, "It was good to be surrounded by not one but three pretty women in the film."

Earlier in an interview with the same publication, Freddy had opened up on his journey in Bollywood and said, "There were times in my career where I have felt depressed. However, with the passing time I have understood the business better. I have realised that as an actor in a year I might work for just 100 days and be free for the rest of the year. Industry is teaching me that you have to eventually be happy and accepting in order to lead a healthy life here."

With respect to his personal life, the actor and his wife Crystal Variava welcomed their second child, a son last year.