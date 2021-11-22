Freida Pinto & Husband Cory Welcome Baby Boy Rumi-Ray On Latter's Birthday

Freida Pinto has welcomed her first child with her husband Cory Tran on his birthday. The actress took to her Instagram account to share the happy news with fans. She revealed that the duo has decided to name their son Rumi-Ray.

Freida Pinto Says She Secretly Married Fiance Cory Tran

Along with the announcement, Freida also shared the first glimpse of her newborn and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dada Cory! I celebrate you my husband, friend and partner in life. To see you become not just a Dad but Super-Dad makes me so emotional and fills me with joy."

"It also gives this sleep-deprived Mama a break and you have no idea how much I appreciate that! I am so grateful and in love with how we do life together. Love you madly. Rumi-Ray you are one lucky boy!" she added.

Meanwhile, Cory also took to his Instagram account celebrating the occasion. Thanking Pinto he wrote, "Best birthday gift you could ever ask for. Thank you for our sweet boy. I'm in awe of you more and more every day. Watching you give birth to Rumi-Ray was truly a miracle, you are such a warrior."

The "Slumdog Millionaire" star got engaged to Cory in November 2019. The two were supposed to get hitched in months time but the wedding had to be delayed due to the pandemic. However, last month the actress revealed that they tied the knot among family and friends at the Honda Center in Anaheim, California amid the lockdown.

Freida Pinto To Lead Biographical Drama Spy Princess As British Secret Agent Noor Inayat Khan

Pinto talked about the wedding while on The Kelly Clarkson Show and said, "Honestly, I have to say if any of you have planned a wedding, you probably know this, I do not want stomach ulcers from planning my own wedding. This was perfect! We got married and then we got to go home and take an afternoon nap."