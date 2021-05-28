Friends Reunion: This Is How Much The Cast Charged For The Episode!

The most awaited Friends Reunion has been finally streamed on Zee 5 from May 27, Thursday. The main cast of friends including Lisa Kudrow, Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer, got together for the unscripted special episode. The Friends Reunion was finally streamed after a delay of over a year, due to the pandemic.

Interestingly, the sources close to the Friends Reunion have now revealed how much the actors charged for the episode. As per the reports, the six lead actors of the Friends were paid USD 2.5 Million (Rs. 18.19 Crore), for the reunion episode, which was filmed on a two-day long schedule.

The Friends Reunion episode, which was premiered on Zee 5 at 12.32 PM on Thursday, features some popular celebrities along with the six lead actors. Some of the major faces from the guest list include Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, Malala Yousafzai, James Corden, Cindy Crawford, Mindy Kaling, Kit Harington, and others.

The other popular faces of Friends, including Maggie Wheeler and Tom Selleck were also part of the much-awaited reunion episode. Friends Reunion is directed by Ben Winston, who has also executive produced the special episode along with Kevin Bright, Marta Kauffman, and David Crane.

The original Friends, which series ran from 1994 to 2004 still remains one of the most-loved shows across the globe. The popular series still successfully draws massive ratings whenever it re-runs. The Friends Reunion is now widely accepted by the fans of the show, who were eagerly waiting for a nostalgic trip with their favourite characters.