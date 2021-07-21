Gadar 2: Sunny Deol To Return As Tara Singh But With This Plot Twist?

Sunny Deol-Ameesha Patel's cross-border love story Gadar: Ek Prem Katha was one of the highest grossing Bollywood films of 2001. Over the years, the film is still remembered for Sunny's powerful performance and popular songs. Now, here's some exciting piece of news for all Sunny fans!

If the latest buzz in the town is to be believed, the makers are toying with the idea of a sequel to this blockbuster film. According to a report in Pinkvilla, Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh is likely to go back to Pakistan, but this time to bring back his son Charanjeet Singh (which was essayed by Utkarsh Sharma).

Anil Sharma On Iconic Handpump Scene From Gadar: Ek Prem Katha: Intellectuals Didn't Understand The Emotions

A source close to the development told the entertainment portal, "Gadar is a timeless love story that created history at the box-office. 20 years later, Anil Sharma is now planning a sequel to Gadar with Sunny Deol and his son, Utkarsh Sharma. The filmmaker has cracked the one-line idea for the sequel, about Tara Singh returning to Pakistan to bring his son, Charanjeet Singh, back," adding that at the moment, this is just a thought and Anil Sharma will be soon be sitting down with his writer to develop this idea into a screenplay.

The report further stated that the sequel like the first part, will be bankrolled by Zee, and the studio is quite excited about this plot. Before kickstarting work on Gadar 2, Sunny Deol will start shooting for Apne 2. The film has the four generations of Deol- Dharmendra, Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol and Karan Deol in leading roles.

Gadar: Anil Sharma Never Wanted To Cast Govinda; 'He Misunderstood That I Wanted To Cast Him In The Film'

The work on Gadar 2 will kickstart only after the makers wrap up the shooting and post production of Apne 2. Reportedly, the makers are being cautious with the script and taking things slow as the idea of bringing Gadar back comes with its own set of challenges.

Meanwhile, Gadar: Ek Prem Katha clocked 20 years this year. In an interaction with the same news portal, director Anil Sharma had said that he love to make 10 films on Sunny Deol's character Tara Singh but it comes with its responsibility, adding that the sequel has to be 'a bomb of emotion, drama and grandeur.'