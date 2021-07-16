Gajraj Rao Remembers Badhaai Ho Co-Star Surekha Sikri; 'Her Child-Like Enthusiasm Will Always Remain With Me'

Veteran actor Surekha Sikri breathed her last today (July 16, 2021) due to cardiac arrest. She was 75. Her demise has left the film and TV industry in deep grief. Many celebrities took to their respective social handles to pay their heartfelt tributes to the late actress.

Actor Gajrao Rao who essayed the role of Surekha's son in Amit Sharma's 2018 film Badhaai Ho mourned Surekha's demise while speaking with ETimes and said, "Surekha ji is no more with us today, but the memories of her relentless dedication for her craft and child-like enthusiasm will always remain with me."

Speaking about how he was lucky to have shared screen space with her in the past, Rao told the tabloid, "I will always be thankful to have had the honour of working with a legend like her in Badhaai Ho."

Earlier, Rao took to his Instagram page to pen an emotional tribute for the Balika Vadhu actress along with some unseen pictures from the sets of Badhaai Ho which also featured Surekha.

The senior actor wrote, "Making a film is like travelling in a train, where the journey is a destination in itself. You meet all kinds of co-passengers here. Some open up their tiffins and hearts to you, while some guard their luggage and eye you with suspicion."

Thanking Surekha for being an emotional anchor and remembering her as the youngest at heart on the sets, he continued, "Badhaai Ho will always be that special train journey which brought me to a new station in life, and I'm truly thankful that we had someone like Surekha ji as the emotional anchor of this ship. She was definitely the youngest at heart on the sets, and had no airs about her stature or endless experience as an actress. Her craft was defined by her years of homework and 'riyaaz' as an actress, combined with a child-like enthusiasm."

"As all journeys must end eventually, we bid goodbye to Surekha ji today. Thank you, Surekha ji, for all the wisdom and memories you have left us with. #rip #surekhasikri #badhaaiho @iamitrsharma," Gajraj concluded his post.

See his post.

Ayushmann Khurrana-Sanya Malhotra's Badhaai Ho was Surekha Sikri's last Bollywood film. The film revolves around a man who struggles to come to terms with the embarrassing 'good' news of his parents being pregnant.