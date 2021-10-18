Gajraj Rao Reveals His Wife's Reaction When He Was Confused About Doing Badhaai Ho

It's been three years today (October 18, 2021) since Badhaai Ho released. This film which is a story about a couple expecting kid in their 50s, was helmed by Amit Sharma and featured Gajraj Rao, Neena Gupta, Ayushmann Khurrana, Sanya Malhotra and late actress Surekha Sikri.

In his recent tete-a-tete with a media portal, when Gajraj Rao was asked how he came on board for Badhaai Ho, which bagged several National Awards, he said that despite liking the film's unique script, he was confused about doing the film.

He told Mumbai Mirror that Badhaai Ho changed his life. He went on to add that he and director Amit Sharma have known each other for more than two decades. When he narrated the script to him, Rao found it amazing.

"My first thought was, 'Is this for real? Am I actually getting this offer?', before realising that it indeed was real... But then, my apprehensions kicked in and I was conscious if I could do justice with the character of Jitendra Kaushik because never before was I offered such a big role. But Amit was hellbent on casting me," said the 50-year-old.

He also revealed how his wife persuaded him to do Badhaai Ho when he was quite skeptical about his role in the film.

"When I told my wife that it was a story about a couple expecting a child in their 50s and that people might make fun of me, she blatantly stated that I was no Ranbir Kapoor or Ranveer Singh, and even if the film does not work, it won't affect my career or image. So I decided to go ahead with it," said Rao.

Well, there's no denying that Rao delivered a top-notch performance in the film and owing to the same reason, even today, movie-buffs love to rewatch it.