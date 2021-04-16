Gajraj Rao Shames Bollywood's Mediocre Work While Praising Fahadh Faasil's Malayalam Film Joji

Ever since the Malayalam film Joji started streaming on Amazon Prime Video, it has been receiving immense praise for its storyline and the spectacular work of the lead actor Fahadh Faasil, as well as the director Dileesh Pothan and writer Syam Pushkaran. Now, actor Gajraj Rao took to his Instagram page to praise the movie, and while doing so the actor took a sharp jibe at Bollywood over its 'mediocre' work and obsession with box office numbers.

He wrote, "Dear Dileesh Pothan and other Malayalam filmmakers (especially Fahadh Faasil & Friends), I recently watched 'Joji' and I'm sorry to say this, but I have a bone to pick with all of you. Enough is enough. It is not fair that you are constantly coming up with original ideas and executing them with utmost sincerity, making actually good cinema."

He further added, "You need to learn a thing or two from other regional cinema, and especially us here in Hindi. You need to do some mediocre work also. Where are the tiring marketing campaigns and promotions? Where are the soulless remakes? Where is the obsession with weekend box office collections? This is too much."

He concluded by saying, "I hope you will not take any of this seriously, and continue the good work you are doing. In a non-pandemic world, I'll always be ready with the popcorn for your films, first-day first show."

Impressed by the work of Fahadh Faasil, he also called himself the "Chairman of Fahadh Faasil Fan Club (Northern Region)".

Netizens are completely in awe of Gajraj Rao's wit and praised him for openly praising the Malayalam cinema for creating unique content.

For the unversed, Joji is a crime drama that also features Baburaj, Shammi Thilakan, Alistair Alex, Unnimaya Prasad, Basil Joseph and Sunny PN in key roles.

