Ganapath: Amitabh Bachchan To Play An Important Role In The Tiger Shroff Starrer?

The Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon starrer Ganapath is one of the most awaited films on the block. The film has been helmed by Vikas Bahl and also marks the reunion of Tiger and Kriti who had made their debut in Bollywood together. However, the latest exciting development surrounding the movie is that superstar Amitabh Bachchan may have been approached for the movie and if all goes well, may play an important role in the same.

Talking about the same, according to a news report in Pinkvilla, Amitabh Bachchan is being approached to play Tiger Shroff's on-screen father in Ganapath. The report further stated that Tiger will be playing a boxer in the film and that his father will be shown to be in the same profession in the past. The makers are reportedly trying to work out the dates with the Amar Akbar Anthony actor.

Tiger Shroff's Ganapath's Release Date Is Out!

Meanwhile, it was earlier reported that Ganapath will be shot in the UK and that Tiger Shroff and Kriti Sanon will be heading off to London for the shoot. The shooting will reportedly be taking place for 2 months. The news report quoted a source to reveal, "Tiger plays a boxer in the film, while his on-screen father too was a boxer in his earlier days. The character is an important part of the script, and the makers are keen to rope in Mr Bachchan for the role. However, they are yet to figure out the dates and the rest of the formalities. Meanwhile, a major portion of the film will be shot in the UK, and Tiger and Kriti both have reached London. The shoot is expected to go on for around two months."

Inside Scoop: Tiger Shroff-Starrer Ganapath Is Set In The Year 2090?

Not only this, there have been speculations that Tiger Shroff's father Jackie Shroff will also be seen in a special appearance in Ganapath. If this news is true, then this will mark Tiger's first onscreen collaboration with Big B. Meanwhile, the movie is scheduled to be released on December 23, 2022. The film will be produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani. Apart from this, Tiger will also be seen in Heropanti 2 opposite Tara Sutaria.