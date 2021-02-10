Ganapath: Kriti Sanon Reunites With Tiger Shroff; Shares Her First Look As Jassi From The Film

Ever since the makers of Ganapath announced their film with Tiger Shroff last year, there have been several speculations doing the rounds about the film's leading lady. Names of actresses like Nora Fatehi, Nupur Sanon and others being considered to play Tiger's love interest, floated in media. However, now, the makers have finally ended all speculations by revealing the name of the film's heroine.

Kriti Sanon who made her debut in Bollywood with Tiger Shroff in Sabbir Khan's Heropanti, is all set to reunite with her co-star on the big screen in Ganapath. The actress took to her Instagram page to unveil her first look as Jassi from the action thriller.

Kriti wrote, "Meet JASSI !! 🏍 🔥 Super Duper Excited for this one!! Teaming up once again with my very special @tigerjackieshroff 💥 🤩! 💖 Can't wait for the shoot to begin!❤️ Lets KILL it! 💃🏻💃🏻

#Ganapath #VikasBahl."

See her post.

In the video shared by Kriti, the actress looks smashing in a black top and green cargo pants.

Talking about sharing screen space with Tiger, the Bareilly Ki Barfi actress said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to re-unite with Tiger after about 7 years and also to be directed by Vikas in a space that is so new to me. I've been wanting to explore the genre of Action since a while now and I'm super excited to do so on such a massive scale with Pooja Entertainment! Jackky is a very passionate producer and I'm glad to be starting my journey with them with such a cool character."

Director Vikas Bahl who is helming this Tiger-Kriti starrer added, "Kriti not only has a riveting screen presence but she also has the persona of a superstar. She is truly 'The Right One' to star opposite Tiger as I am confident she will make a perfect action heroine. I am extremely excited and looking forward to working with the two wonderful artists."

Earlier, Tiger had teased fans with a video which gave a glimpse of his mysterious co-star.

Speaking about Ganapath, this Tiger-Kriti starrer is the first film in the franchise and is set in a post-pandemic, dystopian world. The film is slated to go on floors soon, and the makers are eyeing a 2022 release.

