Ganapath: Tiger Shroff Shares A Glimpse Of Film's Heroine; Can You Guess The Mystery Girl?

The buzz around Pooja Entertainment and Good Co.'s, big-ticket blockbuster, Ganapath is getting stronger by the minute. The Vikas Bahl directorial which was announced a few months ago with great fanfare and the viral first look of Tiger Shroff is on the verge of choosing its leading lady.

Tiger Shroff dropped a tantalising teaser on social media with a dialogue in his husky voice, "Hmm...Apun bhi wait kar raha hai ki kab mudegi", which took the fans and media by surprise. The teaser shows his leading lady's back in a silhouette in a dystopian wasteland. The teaser promises to be a mega-budget, big screen experience the audience has been waiting for.

See the video here.

The teaser shared by Tiger Shroff shows his mysterious co-star's back in a silhouette.

Those waiting for the biggest action explosion of 2022, will know soon who will be setting the screen on fire with her magnetism opposite Tiger. Rumours are that Tiger's co-star is already training hard to pull off sensational action sequences.

The countdown has truly begun for the big reveal!

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Vashu Bhagnani, Vikas Bahl, Deepshikha Deshmukh and Jackky Bhagnani, Tiger Shroff starrer Ganapath is slated to release in 2022.

