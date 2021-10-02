Gandhi Jayanti 2021: Vicky Kaushal, Kriti Sanon, Sidharth Malhotra And Others Remember The Teachings Of 'Bapu'

Today (October 2) marks the birth anniversary of Mahatma Gandhi who is also known as the 'Father Of The Nation.' The revolutionary patriot who preached non-violence and Ahimsa to humankind is remembered today. On this occasion, some Bollywood celebs took to their social media handle to remember the teachings of Gandhi.

Actor Vicky Kaushal shared a quote by Mahatma Gandhi on his social media handle that said, "Knowledge decides what to say. Skill decides how to say. Attitude decides how much to say. Wisdom decides whether to say or not.

While Kriti Sanon shared a quote from the patriot that said, "Live as if you were to die tomorrow. Learn as if you were to live forever." Apart from this Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and Shraddha Kapoor also remembered Bapu on their Instagram stories.

The Big Bull actor Abhishek Bachchan shared a tweet that said, "In a gentle way, you can shake the world." Mahatma Gandhi's words continue to inspire me and all of us today too. Wishing everyone a blessed #GandhiJayanti." Take a look at the tweet.

"In a gentle way, you can shake the world."



Mahatma Gandhi's words continue to inspire me and all of us today too.



Wishing everyone a blessed #GandhiJayanti — Abhishek Bachchan (@juniorbachchan) October 2, 2021

While Shershaah actor Sidharth Malhotra tweeted stating, "The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace." - Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti." Take a look at his tweet.

"The day the power of love overrules the love of power, the world will know peace."

- Mahatma Gandhi#GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMln5VxDqZ — Sidharth Malhotra (@SidMalhotra) October 2, 2021

Haseen Dillruba actress Taapsee Pannu tweeted a quote by Mahatma Gandhi that said, "Hate The Sin, Not The Sinner." She further captioned it stating, "Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace. Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti." Take a look at her tweet.

Something I follow in life which has given me immense peace….

Happy Gandhi Jayanti 🙏🏽 #GandhiJayanti2021 #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/qrvfo7ggKa — taapsee pannu (@taapsee) October 2, 2021

While actress-dancer Esha Deol tweeted, "Happy Gandhi Jayanti #GandhiJayanti May his teachings of truth, non-violence & simplicity be with us and continue to influence generations to come." Take a look at the Dhoom actress' tweet.

Happy Gandhi jayanti 🙏🏼 #GandhiJayanti May his teachings of truth, non violence & simplicity be with us and continue to influence generations to come. — Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) October 2, 2021

Music composer Shekhar Ravjianii tweeted stating, "Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony. M.K.Gandhi #GandhiJayanti." Take a look at the singer's post.

Happiness is when what you think, what you say, and what you do are in harmony.



M.K.Gandhi #GandhiJayanti pic.twitter.com/BMpWv2bRFy — Shekhar Ravjianii (@ShekharRavjiani) October 2, 2021

Apart from this, Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Deol, Sophie Choudry, Ritesh Sidhwani also remembered Mahatma Gandhi on his birth anniversary today. Actress Raveena Tandon also remembered the patriot on her Twitter handle. She remembered how Gandhi was an active advocate of conservation and the protection of animals.