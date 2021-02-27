Gangubai Kathiawadi: Ajay Devgn To Begin Shooting For Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film From Today

Recently, the makers of Alia Bhatt's upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi dropped the teaser of the film on director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. The small snea-peek received a great response from the audience. Fans couldn't stop gushing over Alia's never-seen-before avatar, and even some of our Bollywood stars like Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar and Priyanka Chopra showered her with praise for the teaser.

Now, here's an exciting update on this Alia Bhatt-starrer. After much speculation, it is now confirmed that Ajay Devgn will be seen playing a significant role in Gangubai Kathiawadi.

Marking Ajay Devgn and Alia's first film together, the film also celebrates the reunion of the superstar and Sanjay Leela Bhansali after 22 years. Their earlier outing was the iconic Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam which also starred Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in prominent roles.

Ajay will be joining the Gangubai Kathiawadi team today (February 27, 2021) at the grand set which has been created in Mumbai. While not much is known about the superstar's cameo in the film, rumours suggest that Ajay will be essaying the role of dreaded gangster Karim Lala in the film.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr. Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), Gangubai Kathiawadi is based on one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai'. The film is all set to hit the cinema halls on July 30, 2021 this year. It will lock horns with Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam at the box office.

