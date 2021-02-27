Gangubai Kathiawadi: Alia Bhatt To Lend Her Voice For A Song, Sanjay Leela Bhansali To Compose It

Sanjay Leela Bhansali who is known for his larger-than-life films, is teaming up with Alia Bhatt for the first time for his upcoming film Gangubai Kathiawadi. The film inspired by one of the chapters from Hussain Zaidi's book 'Mafia Queens of Mumbai', has the Gully Boy actress playing the titular role.

Recently, the makers unveiled the official teaser of the film on Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday. Alia Bhatt's portrayal of a fiesty mafia queen received a thumbs up from fans and celebrities alike. Celebrities like Ram Charan, SS Rajamouli, Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, Akshay Kumar and others went gaga over Alia's new avatar.

While the shooting of this film is going in swing, here's another exciting news for Alia Bhatt fans! If reports are to be believed, the actress will be lending her voice to one of the songs in this period-drama.

A Pinkvilla report quoted a source as saying, "Alia is a really good singer, while Mr. Bhansali is a celebrated composer, so the duo decided to collaborate for a song in the film. The composition will be in a more intense space and both Mr Bhansali and Alia are looking forward to it."

In the past, Alia had crooned the unplugged version of 'Samjhawan' (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania), Humsafar (Badrinath Ki Dulhania) and 'Ikk Kudi' (Udta Punjab).

Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi also stars Ajay Devgn in a significant role. While the makers have kept his role under wraps, rumours suggest that he will be essaying the role of dreaded don Karim Lala. The superstar began shooting for his role on Saturday (February 27, 2021).

Gangubai Kathiawadi is slated for a box office clash with Prabhas-Pooja Hegde's Radhe Shyam on July 30, 2021.

