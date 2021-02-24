Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Alia Bhatt Looks Captivating As Gangubai In Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Film

The makers of Alia Bhatt-starrer Gangubai Kathiawadi have finally released the film's teaser. The one-minute-thirty-seconds clip was released on the occasion of director Sanjay Leela Bhansali's birthday (February 24). Earlier today, the film's first poster was released along with the release date as July 30, 2021.

Alia shared the teaser on Twitter with a birthday wish for the filmmaker. She wrote, "Happy Birthday Sir.. I can think of no better way to celebrate you and your birthday." Calling her character a part of her heart and soul, she continued, "Presenting a part of my heart & soul. Meet .. Gangu!❤️"

The teaser shows Alia Bhatt as Gangubai Kathiawadi, who is one of the famous madams from brothels in Mumbai's infamous red-light area, Kamathipura. The clip shows Alia wielding immense power and influence over the entire locality, owing to her contacts in the underworld.

Alia looks powerful while mouthing a few punchlines in the trailer including, "Gangu chand thi, aur chand hi rahegi." Another scene shows her slapping and kicking men out on the streets.

She can also be seen wearing white sarees with big red bindi and occasionally smoking. Gangubai in the film will be running for election and winning, thanks to her power among her people. Take a look at the teaser,

For the unversed, Gangubai was born in Kathiawad, Gujarat, into a family of lawyers. As a teenager, she was enamoured by the world of Mumbai's movie industry but found the reality to be very different after reaching Mumbai. Gangu who had ran from home with her father's clerk, was sold off in Kamathipura for a sum of Rs 500.

According to reports, filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali has used a chapter from Hussain Zaidi's book Mafia Queens of Mumbai on her life as an inspiration for his film. The film reportedly will mark his 10th release, after several hits in romance, drama and other genres.

Produced by Sanjay Leela Bhansali and Dr Jayantilal Gada (Pen Studios), the film is all set to hit the cinema halls after a long wait.

