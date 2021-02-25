Gangubai Kathiawadi Teaser: Shah Rukh Khan, Priyanka Chopra, SS Rajamouli & Others Laud Alia Bhatt

Yesterday (February 24, 2021), the teaser of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt in the lead role was released on YouTube, and it took the internet by storm. Netizens were in awe of Alia's never-seen-before avatar, and they couldn't stop lauding her for her brilliant performance in the one-minute-long teaser. Interestingly, Alia is not only garnering praise from the netizens, but also from many B-town celebrities.

From SS Rajamouli to Karan Johar, from Shah Rukh Khan to Vicky Kaushal, celebrities are mighty impressed with Alia-Bhansali's first collaboration. Here's how they reacted to the teaser.

Director SS Rajamouli tweeted, "Gangubai is as fierce as fierce can get! @aliaa08's avatar as #GangubaiKathiawadi is very impressive..:) Looking forward to see #SanjayLeelaBhansali's magnificent work on the screen."

On a related note, Rajamouli is working with Alia for his much ambitious project RRR.

Coming back to Gangubai Kathiawadi's teaser, Shah Rukh Khan tweeted, "I always look forward to your work as an actor 'little one'. And this one seems extremely special....and you....so Gangsta!!! All my love and wishes for the film. @aliaa08."

Akshay Kumar also showered praise on teaser and tweeted, "#GangubaiKathiawadi...had found the title itself very intriguing from the day I'd heard it...the teaser only adds to it! @aliaa08 along with #SanjayLeelaBhansali sir bring their A-game again, so looking forward to it."

"Alia!!!! I'm so proud of you my friend for stepping into complexity fearlessly. I hope you always keep shining. Presenting- Gangubai Kathiawadi! Congratulations Sanjay sir and team," wrote Priyanka Chopra.

Alia's mentor Karan Johar, who is also like a father-figure to her, tweeted, "With @aliaa08 and #SanjayLeelaBhansali working together, it's bound to be magical.... What a brilliant teaser! Super super proud of you baby girl! Can't wait to see this on the big screen! @bhansaliProductions."

Bhatt's Raazi co-star Vicky Kaushal also shared the teaser on his Instagram page and wrote, "So so good! @aliaabhatt."

Apart from them, actors like Parineeti Chopra, Mouni Roy, Dia Mirza, Varun Dhawan, Ranveer Singh, Katrina Kaif, etc., praised Alia via their Instagram stories.

