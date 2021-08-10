Gauahar Khan Reports Fraud After Event Claims Meet And Greet Collab With Varun Dhawan: Be Ready To Be Sued

Gauahar Khan recently took to her Instagram story to warn fans about a fraudulent event. The actress also called out the markers on social media and revealed she will file a complaint about wrongly promoting an event by using her name.

Gauahar revealed she is going to file a complaint about claiming to organise a meet and greet event with her. The 14 Phere actress shared the poster of the beer pong event and wrote, "This is fraud ! I'm not going to any beer pong festival! Be ready to be sued!"

The post also claimed that actor Varun Dhawan's will also be appearing for a meet and greet in Mohali. However, the Jug Jug Jeeyo actor has not reacted to the event yet.

Coming back to Gauahar, the actress who is very active on social media, impressed fans with a workout regime on Tuesday (August 10). She could se seen doing some climbers and shoulder touch planks. Challenging her fans, she said, "up for this challenge?? #RemixWithGauahar and tag me .. 💪🏻 Thank you @zoheb.khan_28 for keeping me agile ! 👌🏻 recording this . Hehehe 😜"

Take a look at the video,

The actress tied the knot in December 2020 with beau Zaid Darbar. On the acting front, she was recently seen showing her acting skills in 14 Phere starring Kriti Kharbanda and Vikrant Massey.