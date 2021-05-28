Friends Reunion: Gauri Khan, Malaika Arora And Others Shower Love On The Episode

Yesterday (May 27) was nothing less than a visual delight for all the die-hard fans of the TV show Friends. The cast members of the show namely Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry, and David Schwimmer came together for an epic reunion episode. While many netizens went gaga over the episode that was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, some Bollywood celebs also gave a shoutout to the reunion episode.

Talking about the same, Alia Bhatt took to her Instagram story to showcase her love for the Reunion episode. She shared a picture of the poster featuring the cast members for the reunion episode. She captioned it stating "Everything Love." Take a look at the same.

While Shah Rukh Khan's wife and celebrity interior designer Gauri Khan had a unique way of celebrating the Friends reunion. She took to her Instagram story to share pictures of some cupcakes with the Friends theme. The cupcakes had an icing of iconic elements from the series like Joey's dialogue "How You Doin", the title track of the show 'I'll Be There For You' by Rembrandts and the name of the coffee shop in the show, Central Perk. Take a look at the same.

Malaika Arora was yet another excited fan to witness the reunion. She shared the Friends reunion poster on her Instagram story. Take a look.

Lastly, actor-singer Sophie Choudry took to her Twitter handle to share a heartfelt post for the reunion. She shared a selfie of the cast members from the episode. She captioned it stating, "The #FriendsReunion has been watched & it's overwhelming. I have laughed and cried my heart out..sometimes both at the same time! And Ross & Rachel reading out THAT scene..?!! Uff, my heart!! Still the most awesome cast from the most epic show." Take a look at her tweet.

Talking about the Friends Reunion episode, fans got to witness the cast members make some interesting revelation about working on the show. Not only this but they also recreated some of the iconic scenes from the show. The episode saw some big names from the Hollywood fraternity namely Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, Reese Witherspoon, David Beckham and many others.