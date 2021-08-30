Gauri Khan Enjoy Fun Sunday With BFFs Ekta Kapoor, Sussanne Khan & Neelam Kothari

Interior designer and wife of Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan treated her fans to an inside look at her luncheon with her girl gang. She took to her Instagram account sharing pictures with Neelam Kothari, Sussanne Khan, producer Shabinaa Khan and film producer Ekta Kapoor.

Calling the outing a 'fun evening', Gauri was all smiles while posing with the long time industry friends. "Catching up fun evening with @suzkr @neelamkotharisoni @shabskofficial our chief guest @ektarkapoor thanks for dropping in," she captioned the post,

Soon after Sussane also shared a glimpse of her meeting with Gauri and others on her Instagram account. She captioned the post saying, "So lovely seeing you after so long Gstar @gaurikhan with the sweethearts @ektarkapoor @shabskofficial @neelamkotharisoni #sunshineandsmiles #sundayvibes."

Coming back to Gauri, the Interior designer is very active on social media and often shares pictures from her work and personal life with her 3.2 million followers. Recently on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan, she had shared a throwback family picture from when Aryan and Suhana, were just kids. She wrote, "Memories, fights, gifts, candies, fun & games all the things we have shared. Raksha Bandhan a decade ...Brothers & sisters."

The post also featured Gauri's mother and her niece Alia Chhiba. Take a look at the post;

Gauri Khan and SRK, who tied the knot in 1991 have three children Aryan, Suhana and AbRam. Gauri began her designing career after she revamped her Mumbai home, Mannat. She has since designed the homes of many celebrities including Sidharth Malhotra, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ranbir Kapoor and others.