Shah Rukh Khan's Wife Gauri Khan Makes A Comeback To Instagram For The First Time Since Her Son Aryan's Case

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan's wife and ace interior designer Gauri Khan has made a comeback on Instagram ever since her son Aryan Khan's alleged drug case. Gauri was welcomed back with loads of love by the fans on the social networking platform. She had her post dedicated to her new collaboration with designers Falguni and Shane Peacock.

Talking about the same, Gauri Khan shared a video with AJR's song 'The Good Part' wherein she can be seen working with the designers Falguni and Shane Peacock for a new project. Gauri will be designing the new store for the designers and also shares a lovely glimpse of the same. The interior designer captioned the same stating, "A collaboration where design meets fashion for the new @falgunishanepeacockindia store in Hyderabad with the dream team @falgunipeacock @shanepeacock @tanaaz New designs, new city, same team....so excited for the continuation of this alliance. Can't wait to share more details." Take a look at the video.

Director Farah Khan commented on the post stating, "So good to see u back at work Gauri" along with a red heart emoji. While a fan wrote, "I'm so happy you're back, And today you shared a new post, I am very happy for your family, I hope you are always happy and healthy." Apart from this one user wrote, "Welcome Back Queen" while the other wrote, "The Queen Is Back." A user also stated, "Wowwwww after soo long u have posted something new Gauri mam love u a lot." A netizen also requested Gauri to ask her husband and megastar Shah Rukh Khan to also start posting something on his social media handle. For the unversed, the Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge actor has still not returned back to Instagram ever since the case of his son Aryan Khan that had given the family a tumultuous time in the month of October.

Aryan Khan Had An 'Emotional Reunion' With Shah Rukh Khan & Gauri Khan On Arriving At Mannat

Aryan Khan Gets Emotional In Jail As He Misses His Parents Shah Rukh Khan And Gauri Khan's Wedding Anniversary

Reportedly, Gauri Khan had an emotional reunion with her son Aryan Khan after he was released from jail. On the work front, Gauri also produced the recently released movie, Bob Biswas. The film starred Abhishek Bachchan in the lead role and was released on Zee5.