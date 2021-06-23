Gauri Khan Shares Romantic Post For Shah Rukh Khan As She Looks Back At Spending Good Moments With Him!

We just love everything about Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan. Every time the duo steps out, their royalty grabs eyeballs. It's been a long time since we spotted the lovebirds together, but we have got something for you which will surely make your day, if you're a SRKian.

A while ago, Gauri Khan shared a picture with Shah Rukh on her Instagram page and captioned it as, "Collect moments and good times." Going by the picture, it's pretty clear that it is from the past apparently, from an award show or an event.

In the picture, both Shah Rukh and Gauri are caught in a candid pose. While SRK is seen wearing a black suit, Gauri is seen in a nude-coloured dress. Needless to day, the duo looks gorgeous together.

Gauri who has more than three million followers on Instagram, received immense love on her latest post. Her B-town friends Bhavana Pandey and Seema Khan also reacted to her post and left heart emoticons on it.

"How beautiful you both are ❤️," commented Zoya Akhtar who shares a great rapport with Gauri.

Just like her friends, netizens were also mesmerised with Gauri's post and they made sure to send love to the couple.

A netizen wrote, "My heart just stopped at this picture only Gauri Ji. Just the most beautiful couple ❤️❤️❤️"

"Beautiful power couple. Many love and blessings to you & SRK. Love from your fan in NJ," wrote another netizen.

"THE ROYAL COUPLE OF BOLLYWOOD," commented one more user.

With respect to work, Shah Rukh Khan was last seen in Aanand L Rai's Zero, and he will next be seen in YRF's Pathan alongside Deepika Padukone and John Abraham.