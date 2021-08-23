Gauri Shinde Opens Up On Her Break From Direction After Dear Zindagi; 'I Had No Choice, But There Is No Rush'

Gauri Shinde's last directorial project was Shah Rukh Khan-Alia Bhatt starrer Dear Zindagi in 2016. Since then, the filmmaker hasn't helmed any venture. Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, Shinde spoke about her break from direction.

She said that while the COVID-19 pandemic dampened her plans to direct a movie after English Vinglish and Dear Zindagi, she is no hurry to rush into anything.

A report in Hindustan Times quoted Gauri as saying, "Yes, my last film was in 2016 and as the norm would have it, in three years I would have been ready (with another film). But unfortunately, the pandemic has hit. I had no choice, but there is no rush. I really want to wait a little longer to see where all this goes."

Gauri who made her directorial debut with Sridevi-starrer English Vinglish, said that she believes sometimes throws these things at you for you to take that break and see what you want to do is really worth it.

"I feel there is no point in doing something like films, because it takes so much efforts, strength and stamina out of your life that it better be worth it when you make one. I guess somewhere life is telling me to hang on slightly longer," Shinde told the tabloid.

The filmmaker also spoke at length about how the pandemic has shaped up the entertainment industry and revealed that she is missing the big screen viewing of films.

"Like I have shot some ad films and it has become a second nature where we have sort of accepted this kind of living like this for a while. I hope it does not go on for too long. In this current scenario, we still have to work and a lot of people still need to earn. We also have the need and urge to channelise our thoughts and ideas. I am hoping it shapes up, and that we are not stuck to our televisions. I enjoy watching a lot of stuff on television but I am really missing the theatres and the outing, because cinema in all of our lives for generations has meant that like when the screen goes dark and there are people around you, it is a kind of community experience to watch and enjoy something together," the daily quoted Gauri as saying.

While the filmmaker is yet to announce her next project, she is busy with the upcoming virtual edition of the KASHISH Mumbai International Queer Film Festival in which she is one of the judges.