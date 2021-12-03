Gautami Kapoor On Poor Performance Of Satyameva Jayate 2: Disheartening To See That After Working So Hard

John Abraham's mass entertainer Satyameva Jayate 2 was the second big-ticket Bollywood film to hit the big screens after the pandemic-induced restrictions were eased in the country. Sadly, the film failed to entice both the audience and the critics and its poor performance at the box office came as a huge shocker for many in the industry.

Gautami Kapoor who featured in the film opened up on the film's dismal performance in an interaction with a leading daily. The actress told Hindustan Times that she is disheartened with the response to her film. However, she also added that she is glad that her decent part in the film was appreciated.

The tabloid quoted her as saying, "Satyameva Jayate 2 had a slow start and it is disheartening to see that after working so hard in amidst the pandemic. Critics write off films and readers form opinions based on those. I was feeling bad for the film as it was a team effort and all of us had worked hard on it.

During the conversation, she also recalled how he was impressed with her co-star John Abraham's dedication and professionalism. Gautami also called out the trend of looking down upon mass entertainers.

"I can't tell you how inspired and motivated I was watching John on the sets. He is such a huge star but so humble and normal. Today with advance visual effects, there is no need for any actor to put himself in risky situations. We watch Hollywood films like Mission Impossible films or Bond films and rave about the over-the-top action and find the stunts convincing. But when a Hindi film hero does the same, be it Akshay Kumar or John, we say what crap. Why? It's unfair treatment," she told the daily.

The Ghar Ek Mandir actress admitted that Satyameva Jayate 2 wasn't intelligent cinema but added that it did manage to touch upon topical and real issues. She was quoted as saying, "I feel, perhaps the pandemic has made the audiences harsh and now they are not willing to give people a chance. Why don't actors get their due, even after working so hard is baffling."

Besides Satyameva Jayate 2, Gautami was also recently seen in Neeraj Pandey's web series Special Ops 1.5: The Himmat Story.