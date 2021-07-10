Geeta Basra And Harbhajan Singh Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy

Actress Geeta Basra and her cricketer husband Harbhajan Singh have welcomed their second child, a baby boy. The couple had announced their pregnancy earlier this year in the month of March. They are already parents to their daughter Hinaya Heer Plaha.

Harbhajan took to his social media handle to share a heartwarming message while announcing the good news. The cricketer shared a post that showed tiny blue socks against the backdrop of a blue background. He shared a note that read, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold. A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. Both Geeta and the baby are doing well. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishers, for their constant love and support." Take a look at the post.

Geeta Basra's Virtual Baby Shower Photos: Actress Has A Blast With Guests From Different Parts Of The World

He captioned the same stating, "Blessed with a baby boy #grateful #babyboy Shukar Aa Tera Maalka." Harbhajan Singh and Geeta Basra had shared a post on March earlier this year, wherein their daughter can be seen wearing a t-shirt that said, "Soon To Be Big Sister." The The Train actress had stated that she is due in the month of July this year.

Geeta Basra Reveals Why She Never Spoke About Her Relationship With Harbhajan Singh Before Their Marriage

After the birth of their second child, Geeta Basra also shared a video wherein baby clothes, a teddy bear and a balloon can be seen in a cradle. The balloon then bursts into the words, 'It's A Boy.' She captioned the same stating, "A new little hand for us to hold, his love is grand, precious as gold, A wonderful gift, so special and sweet. Our hearts are full, our lives complete. We thank the Almighty for blessing us with a healthy baby boy. We are overwhelmed with joy and would like to extend our gratitude to all our well-wishes for their constant love and support." Take a look at her post.

Geeta had also shared some lovely pictures from her baby shower on June 14. She credited her friends for arranging the beautiful virtual baby shower celebration. The actress could be seen posing with her husband and daughter against the backdrop of their decorated home.