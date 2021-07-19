Geeta Basra On Hinaya's Reaction To Her Baby Brother: She Is Constantly Looking At Him As If He Is A Toy

Actress Geeta Basra and her cricketer-husband Harbhajan Singh became proud parents to a baby boy on July 10. Recently in a tete-a-tete with a leading tabloid, Geeta opened up on the new addition to their family.

When ETimes asked The Train actress if she wished for a daughter or a son this time, she said, "Just a healthy child. If it would have been a daughter again, I would have got another best friend. It's a son and now Harbhajan has got a best friend. But yes, I must tell you that I had an intuition that I'll get a son while I was carrying Hinaya."

Geeta revealed that she had a normal delivery and continued, "But it was a very nice experience. I am very thankful for the set of doctors and their staff who attended to me. It was a bit tough at the time of my Hinaya (first child, daughter), though."

Geeta Basra Reveals Why She Never Spoke About Her Relationship With Harbhajan Singh Before Their Marriage

When asked if they have thought of a name for their newborn son, Geeta said that they will announce it in a day or two. She told the tabloid that she had already zeroed in the name when she was carring her daughter Hinaya a few years ago. She further revealed that as of now, she calls her newborn son Chotu while Harbhajan calls him Shera.

Geeta talked about her hubby being in the labour room during her delivery and said that he was clicking pictures. She said, "He was taking pictures. He loves kids. He has played a lot with Sourav Ganguly and Sachin Tendulkar's kids," adding, "He was on cloud nine immediately after seeing the baby. Since then, he has been so joyous that it is to be seen to be believed."

Geeta Basra And Harbhajan Singh Welcome Their Second Child, A Baby Boy

The actress also opened up on her daughter Hinaya's reaction to her baby brother and said, "She's constantly looking at her brother as if it's a toy and has become very responsible. I'm sure Harbhajan would want his son to be a cricketer. Bhajji (as Harbhajan is fondly called) bowled so marvellously for India."

Geeta said that it would be a beautiful sight to watch her husband and son play cricket in the backyard in the future.