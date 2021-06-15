Geeta Basra's Virtual Baby Shower Photos: Actress Has A Blast With Guests From Different Parts Of The World

Geeta Basra of The Train fame, is expecting her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh. Recently, the mom-to-be received a pleasant surprise from her hubby and their friends in the form of a virtual baby shower.

Geeta later took to social media to share adorable pictures from her baby shower which was set up by their friends with her hubby being their 'accomplice'.

In the pictures, the actress looked pretty in a polka-dotted blue bardot dress and flaunted her baby bump while posing for the camera. On the other hand, her husband Harbhajan was casually dressed in a navy blue long-sleeved T-shirt with cargo pants and a cap. Their daughter Hinaya looked super cute in baby blue outfit. The room where the trio were seen posing was beautifully decorated with pink and blue balloons.

Geeta shared a bunch of photos from her virtual baby shower and captioned it as, "My girls are the best! 💕 What a beautiful and sweetest virtual baby shower surprise! Don't know what I would do without you all but you all made me feel so special and cheered me up.. during such times it's when you miss each other the most of not being able to celebrate such moments together and so many special celebrations missed out on.. but you girls really out did yourselves! All sitting across different parts of the world thank God for digital platforms that keep us connected! 🙏 Thank you my loves and I'm so blessed to have you in my life! ❤️🤗😘 and hubby @harbhajan3 well done on being such a good accomplice! 👏❤️."

Have a look at her post.

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actress had opened up on her second pregnancy and revealed that she never wanted just one child. Further, she had called the experience of being a mom for the second time 'overwhelming'.

"During Hinaya's time, I was in London all alone but with this pregnancy, I have a child to focus on. Earlier, the attention was on me but now, Hinaya is the focus. Hinaya is excited and is looking forward to being a sister," she was quoted as saying.

Geeta Basra and Harbhajan Singh tied the knot on October 29, 2015 in Jalandhar. The couple welcomed their daughter Hinaya in 2016.