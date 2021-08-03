Geeta Basra Suffered Two Miscarriages Before Son Jovan's Birth; 'I Held Myself From Breaking Down'

Geeta Basra who recently welcomed her second child with husband Harbhajan Singh, revealed that she suffered two miscarriages before giving birth to her son Jovan Veer Singh Plaha. While speaking with a leading tabloid, the actress revealed that her first miscarriage happened in 2019 and the second one last year.

Speaking about those two unfortunate events, Geeta told ETimes that when she lost her unborn baby for the first time, her husband Harbhajan Singh flew down from Punjab to be by her side, while during her second miscarriage, they were together because of the COVID-19 lockdown.

The actress said that the last two years had been traumatic for her but she held herself from breaking down.

"The last two years have been traumatic for me no doubt but I held myself from breaking down. A woman's hormones after a miscarriage go up and down a lot, which, in turn, makes it extremely difficult for her to maintain her composure. I kept myself strong and did not allow that meltdown to happen," the publication quoted Geeta as saying.

She revealed that after her second miscarriage, she and her hubby Harbhajan moved in to her in-laws' place for some time. During that period, she got pregnant again and took all the necessary precautions.

Geeta was quoted as saying by ETimes, "I decided to completely rest it out in the first trimester. I just took my vitamins and waited for the first three months to get over. After that, we came to Mumbai, and a little later, I took to yoga. That helped me a lot. Long works in the last trimester were a given. My gut instinct told me that this time all will go well. Touchwood, it did". Geeta and Harbhajan were blessed with a baby boy on July 10 this year.

Further, the actress urged women not to lose hope after miscarriages and suffer in silence yearning for a child.

Geeta said, "I want to tell those women who have had miscarriages and lost hope to pick themselves up again. They should not give up and suffer in silence yearning for a child. Yes, a miscarriage can have a terrible effect on you from which you might take a long time to come out. A couple of my friends have had miscarriages. But we as women have to learn to put this behind us in the quickest possible time."

Besides Jovan, Geeta and Harbhajan are also parents to five-year old daughter Hinaya Heer.

"It is important for a girl to have the right support system around her. Even before I got married, I was sure I wanted to have kids, not one but two. The bond formed between siblings is very strong and the first child always needs company. My daughter Hinaya is 5 years old now; if I had my way she would have been 3 years old when Jovan was born," the actress told the leading daily.