Geetika Vidya Ohlyan On Aryan Khan's Arrest: He Is Being Used For Purposes Other Than Morality & Legality

The arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan in connection with a drugs case has left the film fraternity in shock. In the last few days, many celebrities have come out in support of SRK and his family. Amid this, Thappad actress Geetika Vidya Ohlyan recently posted a story on Instagram where she stated that star kids do go through their own share of struggle.

She even reposted a message that read, 'He (Aryan Khan) did not sign a contract to be a role model for your children or society... cut the kid some slack!'

In a recent chat with a leading tabloid, Geetika shared her take on this ongoing controversy and said that the film industry often becomes a soft target when it comes to a larger socio-political issue.

On pointing out that this alleged drugs case has brought the film industry together in support of Shah Rukh Khan and his family, the actress told Hindustan Times, "Isn't that a good thing? If not us, then who? If not now, then when?"

She slammed the vilification of Aryan on social media and continued, "He is a young adult who has neither taken the citizens' money in the form of taxes nor a responsibility to serve anyone by asking for votes."

"If he has consumed the alleged substances, that's bad for him, his health and the mental peace of his family. But we all can see that being a star kid, he is being used for purposes other than morality and legality," Geetika told the tabloid.

The Unpaused actress also talked about this case hogging the limelight and said, "All of us have limited mind space for social media. When certain news is spread wide, others shrink or need to be omitted. But it's our personal moral responsibility to understand something. On the same day, we had a lot more happening which deserves our undivided attention. We need to set our priorities right."

Speaking about Aryan, the star kid is currently in judicial custody. His bail plea application has been scheduled for a hearing at a special NDPS Court today.