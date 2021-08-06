Gehana Claims Supporting Raj Kundra Led To Rape Accusations, Says Same Girl Thanked Her For Giving Work

Gehana Vasisth arrested in the alleged porn racket has revealed that the woman who accused her of rape has ulterior motives. She claimed that opening supporting Raj Kundra has promoted the action against her. Back in February, Gehana and three other men were booked by the Mumbai Police for rape, outraging the modesty of women and wrongful confinement.

Talking about the allegations revealed that the team has obtained all legal clearances from the accuser before she was signed to appear in the film. Hindustan Times quoted Gehana saying, "I was arrested on February 4, my phone and laptop were confiscated by the police. Those devices have all the chats where the same girl is thanking me for giving her work."

She revealed that the chats also show that the accuser "at times asked for more money which I willingly gave not knowing what her intention was. All I expect from the police is that my chat with the girl should be brought forward and produced in court."

The Gandi Baat actress asked, " why didn't she come forward after that and took so much time to file the case? I guess this is because I have come out in support of Raj Kundra." Gehana believes, the accuser was planted to scare her and intimate her so she stops speaking "the truth."

Gehana while talking about the HotShots App had said that content on the app cannot be classified as porn but is erotica. Earlier, she had revealed that her participation was her own volition and that Raj didn't 'force' her into it.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Sessions Court has not granted interim relief to Gehana in the case. A new hearing has been scheduled for August 6.