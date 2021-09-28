Gehana Vasisth Slams Sherlyn Chopra For Taking Digs At Shilpa Shetty; 'She Has Nothing Else To Do'

Ever since businessman Raj Kundra has been granted bail in a pornography case, Sherlyn Chopra has been constantly taking potshots at his actress-wife Shilpa Shetty in her tweets on social media and in her interviews. Recently in a chat with a leading tabloid, Gehana Vasisth slammed Sherlyn for making personal comments against Shetty.

The Gandi Baat actress said that Sheryln is passing all these comments against Shilpa to stay in the headlines adding that the former pulled off this stunt so that she doesn't come across as an accused for making bold content.

P*rn Films Case: Gehana Vasisth Granted Interim Bail By SC; Actress Says 'I Have Never Misguided Anyone'

Gehana told Etimes, "She has nothing else to do and is only doing this to keep herself in the news. Also, Sherlyn pulled off this stunt so that she does not come across as an accused for making bold content. But now she has started getting personal with Shilpa Shetty, who is not giving any attention to her statement. Shilpa doesn't even see it as important enough to file a defamation case against her."

The actress said that Sherlyn has earned a lot of money because of Raj Kundra and should not only be thankful to him but should also 'worship' him. She was quoted as saying, "Whatever she is today is because of him."

Raj Kundra's Case: Gehana Vasisth Says The Businessman's Arrest Is Illegal, Tells Police Already Has Proof

Gehana further claimed that it was Sherlyn who dragged Raj Kundra into making bold content. She said that Sherlyn was already making porn and even more sleazy content since 2012 even before she met Kundra.

The tabloid quoted Gehana as saying, "All she knows is to strip and now she is mudslinging to be in the news. She also knows that she will get attention only if she speaks against Raj Kundra and that is what she has been doing. She probably felt left out after Raj Kundra came out of jail and people forgot about her, so, she began attacking Shilpa Shetty. Thankfully, for Shilpa, Sherlyn does not exist at all."

Meanwhile, Gehana was recently granted interim bail by the Supreme Court in a p*rn film racket case in which Raj Kundra was one of the co-accused. She had also warned of legal action against those who filed cases against her saying, "For those women celebrating that they have filed cases against me, I will fight to the best of my capabilities and will bring the truth out. I will also file defamation cases against these women to teach them a lesson on the repercussions of their wrong doings."