Genelia D'Souza & Riteish Deshmukh Make Sure Their Children Don't Feel Special When They Spot Paparazzi

It's known to all that Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza do not get paranoid about paparazzi clicking their kids' pictures. But there is a limit to their calmness. In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Genelia revealed that she and Riteish have placed a boundary on where their children would and would not be clicked, and one such place is their school.

"When the kids were smaller and the schools were on, a couple of photographers would come to click Riteish or myself there. I think Riteish had once spoken to one of them (and said) 'You click as many pictures as you want of me but the kids, it is a little unfair to the other kids as well as to our kids, to be clicked in a place which is totally theirs. It's not our place at that point of time'," said Genelia while speaking to Hindustan Times.

She further added that she respects paparazzi for listening to her request when she urged them not to gather outside her kids' school to click their pictures.

"When they came to school, I requested them to click anywhere else but don't come to school. You know, leave them, let them be. And they did that, they never came back to the school. I respect them for that," said Riteish in the same interview.

The Ek Villain actor also asserted that he makes sure that his children don't feel special when they spot the camera. He further revealed that his kids greet paparazzi with folded hands.

"We make sure that they're not supposed to feel special because there is someone out there who wants to click their picture. We always say, 'Today they are there, tomorrow they might not be there. Whenever they are there, respect it and move on. Don't expect people to be there to click your pictures.' I lead my life that way and I just hope this stays with them that way," concluded Riteish.