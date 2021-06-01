Genelia Deshmukh Admits She's Not A Perfect Mum In Her Birthday Post For Son Rahyl; 'I Make Mistakes'

They say that there's no greater love than that of a mother and it's every bit true! Recently, actress Genelia Deshmukh took to social media to pen a sweet birthday wish for her son Rahyl who turn a year older today (June 1, 2021).

In her long letter, the Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na star admitted that she's not the perfect mom, yet her son looks at her with aww and wonder which makes her feel that she's the best mother in the world.

Genelia posted a montage of her best memories with her son Rahyl whom she called a 'miracle' and wrote, "Today's your birthday and I want to take every opportunity to tell you how much you mean to me.. I'm not a perfect mum, I make mistakes, I loose my cool, I forget things and there are days I go a little crazy .. But in all of the worse things I am, there's a little boy who looks at me with aww and wonder and makes me feel I am the best mother in world and that you little Rahyl.."

She continued, "Thank you for all the morning hugs, for the endless cuddles, for always being understanding and assuring me you got my back, when it should be the other way around and for just being you.. That boy who makes me believe I did something right in life.. The boy who just stole my heart away. Happy Birthday My Miracle."

Have a look at her sweet message for Rahyl.

Abhishek Bachchan and Anushka Sharma dropped heart emoticons on Genelia's post while Sharad Kelkar commented, "Happy birthday Rahyl ❤️❤️😘." "Happy birthday Rahyl 💚💚💚 Stay Blessed little one and keep making the world a better place," read Dia Mirza's comment.

After nine years of courtship, Riteish Deshmukh and Genelia D'Souza tied the knot on February 3, 2012. The couple are parents to two sons, Rahyl and Riaan.

"Becoming a mother was the best thing that happened to me and being with my kids and Riteish is what makes my day 'perfect'," the actress had earlier said in one of her interviews.