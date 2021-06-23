    For Quick Alerts
      Giorgia Andriani On China’s Yulin Festival: It's Unacceptable To Have These Kinds Of Incidents Still Happening

      In her recent tete-a-tete with a leading daily, Arbaaz Khan's girlfriend Giorgia Andriani reacted to the Yulin Festival of China, and slammed it by saying that it's inhumane to celebrate a tradition where dogs are sacrificed.

      She said, "We're in 2021 and it is unacceptable to have these kinds of incidents still happening. It is utterly inhuman how a human being can even think of killing a dog, and more so in such gruesome ways, and make it a festival."

      Giorgia further asserted that the Yulin festival is a heartless and barbaric event, and it is time to put a full stop to this carnage. She went on to add that every year when the Yulin festival pictures and videos start circulating, she feels like we have once again failed as human beings, for offending and outraging nature and its defenseless beings.

      "I have a dog and just the thought that he could have had an unfortunate destiny like that revolts me. And the thought that thousands of dogs are being massacred horrifies me. I hope the Yulin festival in China will just be a bad memory," said Giorgia.

      With respect to work, Giorgia made her debut in the South with the series Karoline and Kamakshi. Recently, she featured with Mika Singh in his music album recreating the evergreen song, 'Roop Tera Mastana'.

      She will next be seen in Welcome To Bajrangpur, alongside Shreyas Talpade.

      Story first published: Wednesday, June 23, 2021, 18:14 [IST]
      X