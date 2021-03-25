godzilla-vs-kong-hindi-dubbed-version-leaked-online-in-hd-quality

It seems like apart from the pandemic, filmmakers have to deal with one more serious issue- online movie leak. On one side, new releases are struggling to mint money at the box office owing to less crowd rushing to theatres because of the ongoing novel Coronavirus pandemic, on the other side, people are also ditching theatres because within a day of the film's release, it is easily available on pirated sites. Something similar happened with the Hindi dubbed version of Godzilla vs. Kong, which hit the theatres yesterday (March 24, 2021).

Directed by Adam Wingard, the film stars Alexander Skarsgard, Millie Bobby Brown, Rebecca Hall, Brian Tyree Henry, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Julian Dennison, Kyle Chandler and Demian Bichir in key roles.

Unfortunately, within a day of its release, the entire film got leaked online on multiple pirated sites in full HD quality. While the movie-goers who have watched the film in theatres can't stop praising the VFX of the film and are going gaga over it, many theatre owners are disappointed with the online leak, as they are worried about less footfalls inside the cinema halls.

For the unversed, Godzilla vs. Kong has released in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu across cinemas in India.

ALSO READ: Godzilla vs Kong Early Reviews: Critics Call It A Visual Spectacle As Titans Go Head To Head