Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Aanand L Rai's Production; First Look Out

Janhvi Kapoor's Look From Good Luck Jerry

Aanand L Rai took to his Instagram page to share a still of Janhvi from the film and captioned it as, "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsen Written by: #PankajMatta." In the still, Janhvi Kapoor clad in a simple salwar kameez, is all smiles.

Good Luck Jerry Goes On Floor In Punjab

Earlier, Janhvi had teased her fans with a mirror selfie which hinted that she was all set to get the cameras rolling on her next. She had captioned her post as, "Sweater Weather."

According to a report in ETimes, Good Luck Jerry will be a start-to-finish shoot with one long 45-day schedule. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.

Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry A Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila?

According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara's 2018 Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila. The black comedy crime film revolves around a girl who gets involved in drug racket owing to financial issues. Eventually, her family also gets dragged in the internal drug war which, in turn, puts their lives at risk.