Good Luck Jerry: Janhvi Kapoor Starts Shooting For Aanand L Rai's Production; First Look Out
Janhvi Kapoor has started 2021 on a promising note by kickstarting the shoot of a new film titled Good Luck Jerry. The film produced by Aanand L Rai, went on floors in Punjab today. The makers of the film confirmed this news and also unveiled Janhvi's look from the film.
Janhvi Kapoor's Look From Good Luck Jerry
Aanand L Rai took to his Instagram page to share a still of Janhvi from the film and captioned it as, "Colour Yellow welcomes 2021 with #GoodLuckJerry starring @janhvikapoor! The shooting of our new film has begun today! Directed by: @siddharthsen Written by: #PankajMatta." In the still, Janhvi Kapoor clad in a simple salwar kameez, is all smiles.
Good Luck Jerry Goes On Floor In Punjab
Earlier, Janhvi had teased her fans with a mirror selfie which hinted that she was all set to get the cameras rolling on her next. She had captioned her post as, "Sweater Weather."
According to a report in ETimes, Good Luck Jerry will be a start-to-finish shoot with one long 45-day schedule. The film also stars Deepak Dobriyal, Meeta Vashishth, Neeraj Sood and Sushant Singh in pivotal roles.
Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry A Remake Of Nayanthara's Kolamavu Kokila?
According to reports, Janhvi Kapoor's Good Luck Jerry is a remake of Nayanthara's 2018 Tamil hit Kolamavu Kokila. The black comedy crime film revolves around a girl who gets involved in drug racket owing to financial issues. Eventually, her family also gets dragged in the internal drug war which, in turn, puts their lives at risk.
Besides Good Luck Jerry, Janhvi Kapoor will also be seen in Kartik Aaryan-Lakshya starrer Dostana 2 and Rajkummar Rao's Roohi Afzana. Talking about her personal life, the actress recently sent several tongues wagging when she was clicked with her rumoured beau Kartik Aaryan in Goa.
ALSO READ: Ali Abbas Zafar On Casting Janhvi Kapoor In Mr India Trilogy: Boney Kapoor Will Be Happy If That Happens
ALSO READ: What's Brewing Between Kartik Aaryan & Janhvi Kapoor? Are They More Than Just Co-Stars?