Goodbye: Pavail Gulati Joins The Cast Of Amitabh Bachchan-Rashmika Mandanna's Film

The latest addition to the much talked about film, Goodbye, coming from Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment's den, is actor Pavail Gulati. The film that stars Amitabh Bachchan, Rashmika Mandanna and Neena Gupta in pivotal roles, recently went on floors in Mumbai.

Pavail, who was last seen in Thappad as Taapsee Pannu's onscreen husband, will be essaying the role of Amitabh Bachchan's son in the movie. Interestingly, this is not the first time the talented actor is working with Senior Bachchan. He has earlier shared screen space with the legendary actor in Yudh, the television series that aired in 2014.

An ecstatic Pavail, who begins shooting for the movie today, shared, "Goodbye is a very special film for me with my very special friends. Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Mr. Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling."

The actor, who's collaborating with Balaji Telefilms yet again after the recently wrapped Dobaaraa, further added, "This is my second collaboration with Balaji Telefilms, Ekta and Ruchikaa and I couldn't be happier about this reunion. Can't wait to embark on this exciting journey and I'm certain it's going to be a fun riot shooting with Rashmika and Amitabh sir."

Directed by Vikas Bahl, Goodbye is a Good Co. production, and is produced by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment.

