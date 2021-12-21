Govinda Believes His Life Is A Result Of Decisions He Made; 'Nothing Could Tarnish My Name Or Image'

Bollywood star Govinda turns a year older today (December 21). Known for his slapstick comedies and quirky dance movies, the actor has entertained us for many decades. As the Coolie No 1 actor turns a year older today, in his new interaction with Hindustan Times, he reflected upon his journey and called it an 'interesting' one.

Govinda told the leading tabloid, "It helped me serve my family. I could create my own brand of cinema. I am thankful that I could bring new stars, producers and directors to the industry, and they all did very well. If I look back, har jagah mere apne hi dikhaayi dete hain."

Sunita Ahuja Admits Husband Govinda Is Short-Tempered; 'He Is Very Difficult To Manage'

He further expressed a sense of gratitude for his life and career and added, "The best thing I've learnt from my mother is to create an aura of happiness around myself, rather than waiting for other people or things to bring me joy. I believe my life is a result of the decisions I made. Nothing could tarnish my name or image. I believe in karma and doing good deeds."

Govinda whose last outing was Rangeela Raja in 2019, has shifted his focus turning music. Speaking about the same, he shared, "I thought of creating my own platform, Govinda Royalles, so that people who want to see Govinda kind of songs can watch them and have fun. I have written about 100-150 songs. I also want to sing and perform songs on my own." He further revealed that he is looking forward to some huge proposals coming his way from filmmakers.

The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Fails To Answer Questions Related To His Wife; Sunita Calls Him 'Unromantic'

On being asked about his birthday plans for this year, Govinda shared, "I am planning to visit a temple dedicated to a goddess. Every time I miss my mother, I visit a temple. Usually, I go alone but this time, I requested my wife to accompany me. We will do a pooja together."

Filmibeat wishes Govinda a very happy birthday!