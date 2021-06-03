Govinda Breaks Silence On Supporting Kamaal R Khan Over His Fight With Salman Khan; 'Seems Like An Agenda'

A couple of days ago, self-proclaimed critic Kamaal R Khan had everyone by surprise when he thanked Govinda for supporting him and wrote, "Govinda Bhai thank you for your love and support. I won't disappoint you!" Many netizens assumed that KRK has mentioned the Hadh Kar Di Aapne actor in his tweet and owing to the alleged cold war between Salman and Govinda, the latter is supporting KRK. If you also thought the same, let us tell you you were wrong!

Issuing his clarification, Govinda send an official statement to the press that read, "I read some media reports about me backing KRK. I am not in touch with KRK for years altogether -- no meetings, no phone calls, and no messages. It could be some other person by the same name as I am not being tagged in the tweet. In fact, the self-proclaimed critic had spoken and written unfit statements about me and my movies in the past."

He further wrote in the statement, "I do not even know in depth the exact problems between Salman and KRK but my name has been dragged in the matter. A similar attempt was made by another film critic Komal Nahata who also took my name in an issue concerning Kartik Aaryan losing a couple of films. Both the attempts seem like an agenda by a demented mind aimed to create nuisance amidst the unprecedented pandemic times."

For the unversed, Salman filed a defamation case against KRK for maligning his reputation and making nasty personal attacks against him via his videos.

KRK, on the other hand, claimed that Salman took a legal action against him because of his Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai's review, that didn't go down well with the superstar.