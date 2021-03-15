Govinda Claims Bollywood Conspired Against Him; Says 'Some People Wanted To Demolish My Career'

Govinda was one of the most popular male stars in Bollywood in the 90s. Known for his swag and impeccable dancing style, the actor belted out many successful commercial potboilers which are enjoyed by the audience today. Unfortunately, post his brief stint in politics, when Govinda made his acting comeback, his career took a nosedive as his films turned out to be a flop show.

Recently, in an interview with ETimes, the Hero No.1 actor opened up about how he lost Rs. 16 crores in investments and how the film industry conspired against him.

On being asked if remaking Coolie No.1 was a mistake, Govinda refused to slander the Varun Dhawan-Sara Ali Khan's version of the film and told the tabloid, "You will never see me speaking against others. While others often like to talk about me, I never talk about their work or judge it because I respect everybody's hard work and money invested."

He continued, "In the last 14-15 years, I have invested money and lost around ₹16 crore. I was treated badly by some people from the fraternity too. My films didn't get theatres and they wanted to demolish my career, which didn't happen. Now, I am ready to kick-start 2021 in a big way."

Govinda make a shocking claim that Bollywood conspired against him and told the daily, "As they say, apne bhi paraye ho jaate hain. If fate is not on your side, then your own people also turn against you."

The actor said that he doesn't give importance to such people and that one shouldn't waste their positive energy on negative things as they ain't worth it.

In the same interview, Govinda addressed the topic of nepotism and said, "I am talking about everything. I am talking about my own past. I have nothing to say about today's situation. What people are saying today, I have been saying that for several years. There is no point discussing that now. It did not take a year or two. I have been fighting this battle for 20 years and some people have maligned my name but I ignored them. This is how one should behave with them instead of wasting your time fighting as then you will not be able to work."

"I have been a victim of nepotism and it was around the time I stopped getting work. I saw Amitabh Bachchan struggle too; he would come on stage and people from the industry would walk away. Don't know if I got punished for supporting him. They set him free, but caught me instead," ETimes quoted Govinda as saying.

Talking about how these things have changed him over the years, the Coolie No.1 actor said, "I have become more corrupt and bitter. These days, I party, smoke, and also drink. The old Govinda was very pious. Earlier, my emotional nature came in the way of my work but today, I don't get emotional. I deal with situations more practically and business-like."

We wonder how the film fraternity will react to Govinda's recent statements!

