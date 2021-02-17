Govinda's Daughter Tina Ahuja Says She Can't Be Called A Nepo Kid; 'I Have Got All My Movies On My Merit'

The king of swag, Govinda ruled over hearts with his rib-tickling comedies and impeccable dance moves in the 90s. Touted to be one of the most popular actors, he has various hit films to his credit. In fact, his chartbuster songs are a rage even today.

The senior actor's daughter Tina Ahuja is trying to replicate his success in films with baby steps. In a recent interview with ETimes, the budding actress opened up about the pressure of being Govinda's daughter and the debate on nepotism in the film industry.

Tina said that initially, she would feel the pressure of being the Bollywood star's daughter. "But then now that I am working with my dad, working with him behind the camera, it really doesn't matter anymore," she told the leading daily.

Speaking about the advice her father gave her when she told him about her interest in pursuing a career in Bollywood, the actress said, "What he told me was just to give my best, have fun, and leave the rest to destiny. It's very important for you to be honest about your work and give your best so that you don't regret anything in life. Sometimes, you think something is right and maybe that isn't, but as far as you have given your best, you don't feel guilty or bad about it. So that's one really good advice that dad gave me. I personally felt that it paying heed to his advice worked well for me; I gave my best and just left the rest to God."

Last, the debate on nepotism and star kids gained momentum after a popular young actor's death. However, Tina pointed out that her father has never helped her in bagging a movie. She was quoted as saying, "If that was the case, I would have signed 30-40 films already! That's the one thing that dad has not done so far and I have never asked him to."

The actress said that she can't be called a nepo kid because she bagged all her films solely on merit.

"The day I feel that I need something, he is always there, but I can never be called a nepo-kid; I have got all my movies on my merit. I got all the offers on my own; he never had to help me. But he was aware of what I was doing or not doing. He still gets a report of everything that I am doing, but that doesn't mean that he will interfere in my work. Dad has never called up anyone to get me a movie, so I can't be called a nepo-kid," ETimes quoted Govinda's daughter as saying.

When asked if her dad has ever offered to produce a film for her, Tina replied, "That has never happened but I know that he would love to produce a film for me because he has expressed that to me a lot of times. He is always very supportive of my work. So let's see, maybe in the future, we might do that as well." The actress also said that she would love to share screen space with her father.

Tina Ahuja had starred in a Bollywood film titled Second Hand Husband in 2015. She also worked as a costume designer on her father Govinda's 2018 film FryDay.

