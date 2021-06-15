Gadar's Unknown Facts: Govinda Got Scared After Listening To Script; More Than 40 Actresses Were Auditioned

Today (June 15, 2021), as one of the most iconic films of the Hindi Film Industry Gadar: Ek Prem Katha turned twenty, we bring to you some of the unknowns facts about the film revealed by none other than the film's director Anil Sharma.

While speaking to a media portal, Anil Sharma quashed the rumours of Govinda rejecting the film and affirmed that Govinda was never board on-board for Gadar, as Sunny Deol was always the first choice for the film.

He told Bollywood Hungama, "Govinda was never signed for Gadar: Ek Prem Katha. I was directing him in Maharaja (1998). This is when I had narrated Gadar - Ek Prem Katha's story to Govinda. Toh aisa nahi tha ki maine unko cast kiya tha. Balki woh toh Gadar - Ek Prem Katha ki kahani sunn ke darr gaye the. (So it wasn't like I had cast him. Instead he was scared after listening to Gadar's story) He was wondering how someone can pull off a film of this kind and scale. This was a time when there was no way of recreating Pakistan; nobody had attempted it for a major part of the film. So Sunny Deol was always the first choice."

In the same interview, he revealed that he had auditioned more than forty actresses for Gadar, but it was Ameesha Patel who suited well for the film.

Confirming that he had spoken to Kajol about Gadar, he said, "As for the female lead, I had spoken to many actresses, not just Kajol."

He further added that he tried to bring top actresses on-board for Gadar, but some actresses didn't find the script convincing and rejected the film. He also revealed that some actresses didn't understand the story of Gadar and rejected his film.

So yes, we had tried to get the 4-5 actresses who were on top to come on-board. When that didn't work out, we decided to look for other options. We then got 400 entries for the role. Out of these 400, we auditioned more than 40 actresses. And finally, Ameesha Patel bagged the part," revealed the Apne director.