Govinda Naam Mera: Vicky Kaushal, Bhumi Pednekar And Kiara Advani's First Look Is Piquing Our Curiosity

Amid rumours of his impending wedding with alleged lady love Katrina Kaif creating a buzz on the internet, Vicky Kaushal took to social media this morning (November 12) to drop his first look from his upcoming film, Shashank Khaitaan's Govinda Naam Mera.

The actor shared his first look from the film on his Instagram handle and wrote, "Tevar hai jhakaas, dance hai first class, par life? Life hai ekdum chaos! Meet me - #GovindaNaamMera only in cinemas on 10th June 2022. Arrey rukiye, meet my partners in crime! Stay tuned!" Vicky is seen sporting a tapori look as he dons a checkered shirt over an orange tee with a pair of denims. He also revealed that his name in the film is Govinda Waghmare.

Next, he introduced us to his on screen wife played by Bhumi Pednekar and wrote, "Inke liye kya hi bole! Kam hi bole toh accha hai....Meet my better half, my wife! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas on 10th June 2022."

He also revealed that Kiara Advani plays his girlfriend in the film and captioned it as, "Inko dekh kar agar pyaar nahi hoga, toh phir kya hoga?😍 Meet Govinda's girlfriend. Shh, baaki jaan ne ke liye milenge cinemas mein! #GovindaNaamMera in cinemas 10th June, 2022."

The entertainer bankrolled by Hiroo Yash Johar, Karan Johar, Apoorva Mehta and Shashank Khaitan in collaboration with Viacom18 Studios, is slated to hit the theatrical screens on June 10 next year.

Besides this movie, Vicky Kaushal also has Meghna Gulzar's Sam Bahadur and Aditya Dhar's The Immortal Ashwatthama in the pipeline.